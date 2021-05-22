Column: Before its razed, a little history about the former Habecker-Derrick funeral home and more

As I was growing up in Lake Geneva during the early 1950s, two of the most well-known and respected residents of the city were Thomas Derrick, Sr., and Claude Foster. Thomas Derrick, Sr., was the co-owner with Clark Habecker of the Habecker-Derrick Funeral Home on the west side of the 200 block of Center Street, which is today located on the east side of Edwards Boulevard and is run by Thomas Derrick, Sr.’s grandson, Dan Derrick, Dan’s wife Sandy Derrick, and Dan’s son Ryan Derrick. The Habecker-Derrick funeral home building on Center Street is about to be torn down and replaced by small stores and condos.