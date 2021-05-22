newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

25 uplifting illustrations to help you give yourself some self-love

Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Amsterdam-based artist Alison Rachel started the Instagram account Recipes For Self Love a few years ago, she had set out on a journey to consciously unlearn many of the harmful ideas that society had instilled in her. These ideas, she found, had for years been a negative influence on her mental health. And yet, letting them go wasn't so easy. Fortunately, she found comfort and strength in sharing the things she learned on her journey in the form of empowering illustrations of and for women. These illustrations — which spread messages of feminism, self-care, boundaries, intersectionality, sexuality, anxiety, ritual, beauty, individuality, and self-expression — today have over 508k fans on Instagram alone.

scoop.upworthy.com
Upworthy

Upworthy

12K+
Followers
923
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://scoop.upworthy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Love#Illustrations#Feminism#Depression#Inspiration#Empowering Women#Love#Self Expression#Bored Panda#Teen#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Instagram
Related
HealthPsych Centra

33 Ways to Love Yourself More

Self-love is an important part of self-care. When you’re ready to reset and recharge, you can use these tips as inspiration. Society often tells us it’s important to be selfless: to take care of others, put loved ones first, and to give whatever and whenever you can. These messages themselves...
Dexter, MIthesuntimesnews.com

“Define Beauty, Define You, Love Yourself”

On April 30, Copper Hill Beauty had an open house to celebrate their new location at Whit’s End Hair Studio, situated in Dexter, on Main Street. Robyn DeRuyver is a Nurse Anesthetist with a passion to help others to attain and maintain optimal skin health. She is offering the following deals through the end of May:
HealthPurpose Fairy

Show Yourself Love: 6 Ways to Express Authentic Self-Love

Everyday we are berated with an influx of announcements telling us to ‘show yourself love’, ‘prioritize our self-care,’ and ‘take some me time.’ Bubble baths, wine nights, sleeping in, and treat yourself meals are not only applauded, but encouraged. The show yourself love culture that we live in, has created...
Mental HealthPosted by
Red Tricycle

6 Ways to Practice Self-Love Daily

Showing yourself some self-love can go a long way in strengthening your mental and emotional health and peace of mind. Here are six ways to practice self-love daily:. Say it with me: self-care is not selfish. It is you taking care of your basic needs and rights as a human being. It is about doing the little things that bring you joy and promote peace within you. None of us can pour from an empty cup.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Reparenting Yourself to Increase Your Sense of Self-Worth

Have you ever felt like the world is against you? Like there’s something wrong with you, and that the only way to fix it is to change yourself so that people will love you again. Maybe this thought has come up in your head when your parent points out your mistakes, or when someone doesn’t text back after a date. Sometimes we feel like our own self-worth relies on how other people think about us. That can lead to feeling lost, broken, and alone because nobody understands what we’re going through. When did it become okay for life to feel like an uphill battle? In this blog post I’ll share some tips on reparenting yourself – nurturing yourself back into wholeness, back into your real self-worth!
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Self-care: Be gentle with yourself

Black women have coped with much but must take steps to safeguard mental health. Last year, I went to therapy for the first time. I found myself living through a global pandemic that disproportionately impacts African Americans while also trying to engage in conversations surrounding racism experienced in our workplaces and neighborhoods and across the country.
Mental Healthpsychreg.org

The Incredible Value of Self-Love

Caring and generous people tend to show love and affection towards others. While it is valuable to display feelings of love to friends, relatives, and even strangers in need, self-love becomes an important trait to embrace. Not everyone has a clear idea of what self-love entails, though. Some may feel...
Lifestylemymodernmet.com

10 Custom Art Gifts That Dad Will Love

While you should never need an excuse to celebrate the dad in your life, Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to make sure he knows how much you care. And one of the best ways to make him smile is to gift something personal and custom that speaks to your bond. If you aren't sure where to get started, Minted has you covered. With many options for custom photo and wall art, there's bound to be the perfect item to make Dad feel special.
HealthWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: How do you learn to love yourself when you feel you don’t deserve it?

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: How do you learn to love — or even just accept — yourself when you feel like you don’t deserve that love?. When I have felt at my lowest, I try to do Good Deeds. Concrete, literal, measurable actions to make something or someone else better. Even if you're really struggling with something you've done, some terrible regret, or some trait you don't like in yourself, it's hard to stay at bottom while someone is measurably better for your existence.
Mental Healththezoereport.com

Want To Practice Self-Love? This Book Can Help

Meditation, exercise, long luxurious baths. It’s likely one (or all) of these things is on your personal self-care checklist at the moment. But what about the simple practice of self-love and showing yourself compassion? As basic (or complex) as that may sound, it’s a true game-changer, which is why musician, poet, and author Morgan Harper Nichols wrote an entire book celebrating it.
Mental HealthThrive Global

THE LITMUS TEST FOR SELF-LOVE

What is Morning Pages? It’s not a journal, nor a diary. It’s a twenty-minute early morning scribble. Releasing your brain chatter. Bypassing your conscious brain to explore what’s happening behind the scenes. In other words, letting go …. Morning Pages is usually a private process, but for some reason, I...
AdvocacyThrive Global

Helping others can teach you to help yourself – Abhishek Dhawan

Helping others: it’s a fundamental part of humanity, bonding together and helping a fellow man or woman. In times of tragedy, the stories of those who help others are inspiring, such as helping the nation recover from national disasters and terrorist attacks. Some men and women even devote their lives to helping others, from the police force that protects our cities, to the fire departments who run into burning buildings, to the service men and women who risk their lives for the common good.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

Dear Daughter, I Pray You’ll Love Yourself In A World That Encourages You To Pick Yourself Apart

“Dear daughter, from the moment I found out I was pregnant with you, I began to pray for you to have eyes to see yourself with the eyes of your Creator. When I found out I would be having a girl, I was filled with both overwhelming delight and undeniable fear. In a world that continues to become more and more consumed with the physical appearance of women and the pressures to be beautiful, to be thin, to be youthful, and to be perfect…the burden of teaching you to truly love yourself feels a little bit like trying to swim up a waterfall with both of my hands tied behind my back.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Stop Hating Yourself

While pictures that people post on social media would have you think otherwise, many people suffer from self-loathing. Grammy Award-winning artist Shawn Colvin talks about her experience with depression and the ensuing self-loathing. There are steps we can take to stop hating ourselves, starting with challenging the idea that everyone...
EntertainmentPosted by
Upworthy

Feeling down? Here are 20 wholesome pics that will give you that warm fuzzy feeling

After spending the whole of 2020 looking forward to 2021, we've all been disappointed with the revelation that it's merely an extension of 2020. The Coronavirus pandemic coupled with the financial recession has heaped misery on us but there's light at the end of the tunnel. We've all found new ways to cope during a pandemic that never seems to end. The best we can do is hold on to each other and navigate through this time. To keep your spirits up, and ride out the pandemic we've prepared a list of wholesome pictures that'll warm your heart and remind you of the goodness out in the world.
Mental HealthSlate

Is Self-Help Advice Doomed to Be Conservative?

In a recent interview with the podcast Left Anchor, Pete Davis, a civic advocate and author of Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing, laughed about the fact that his book is categorized in the Dewey Decimal system as “self-help.” The book—an exploration of a particular state of “options-open” indecisiveness that Davis diagnoses as a condition of modern life, a call to refocus on collaboration, and a celebration of what Davis calls “long-haul heroes”—is indeed a prescription for human thriving, but it’s far from typical.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

7 Ways To Love Yourself To Accept Love From Others

My boyfriend doesn’t love himself. It’s a rocky road at times as I fall in love with him while he hopefully is falling in love with himself. He doesn’t know how to. Sometimes loving yourself is a hard task at hand, not to mention accepting love from others on top of that. You feel undeserving, unworthy.
Visual ArtHighsnobiety

Claudia Chinyere Akole's Illustrations Will Get You in Your Feels

Semi Permanent and Highsnobiety are launching a two-day experiential hotel takeover bringing together global artists to present a vision for the future. Discover the exhibitions here. Claudia Chinyere Akole is the type of person who art flows through boundlessly. “Pouring small parts of myself onto a page is basically an...