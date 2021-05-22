25 uplifting illustrations to help you give yourself some self-love
When Amsterdam-based artist Alison Rachel started the Instagram account Recipes For Self Love a few years ago, she had set out on a journey to consciously unlearn many of the harmful ideas that society had instilled in her. These ideas, she found, had for years been a negative influence on her mental health. And yet, letting them go wasn't so easy. Fortunately, she found comfort and strength in sharing the things she learned on her journey in the form of empowering illustrations of and for women. These illustrations — which spread messages of feminism, self-care, boundaries, intersectionality, sexuality, anxiety, ritual, beauty, individuality, and self-expression — today have over 508k fans on Instagram alone.scoop.upworthy.com