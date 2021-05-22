newsbreak-logo
Clinton, MA

School lunches for The Item-area schools for the May 24-28 week

 4 days ago

Chicken ranch-a-roo wrap, carrot sticks with ranch dressing dip, fruit cup and milk. Chicken nuggets, mashed potato, mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits and milk. Cheeseburger, baked beans, peach fluff and milk. Thursday. Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, fruit cup and milk. Friday. Beef chili and cheese with kidney beans,...

Lancaster, MASentinel & Enterprise

Statewide community baby shower to be held May 16

LANCASTER – Glō Mom is hosting four physically distant community baby showers across the state on Sunday, from noon-3 p.m., for mothers-to-be and families, including one at 150 School St., Clinton. Glō Mom is based out of the College Church of Seventh-day Adventists at 337 Main St. in South Lancaster....
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

Older Americans Month celebrated at Fitchburg Senior Center

FITCHBURG – There was a sense of joy in the air at the Fitchburg Senior Center on Wednesday as 100 grab-and-go meals were handed out drive-thru style in celebration of Older Americans Month. “What a perfect time to do this since we reopened recently after being closed for 14 months,”...
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Item calendar for the May 14 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
Worcester County, MAWorcester Business Journal

GWCF grants $142K to nonprofits for hunger help

The Greater Worcester Community Foundation has announced $142,000 in grants to 23 local organizations through the Worcester County Food Bank Fund to End Hunger. This is the 10th year the GWCF has made grants through the fund, which is a collaboration between the Worcester County Food Bank and the foundation aimed at achieving hunger-free communities.
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

‘The best of Worcester’: City comes together to extend expiring program that delivered 73 tons of food to help the community

Volunteers wheeled dozens of boxes filled with food around the side entrance of the Belmont AME Zion Church in Worcester. In the basement of the church, not far from a small mountain of boxes, Rev. Clyde Talley praised the efforts by the community to continue the Farmers To Family program despite federal funding ending by the later this month.