Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: We may never know cause of Gates divorce…and I’m OK with that

We don't ask for much from our Real Housewives. You don't have to be rich or famous. (It can be even better if you just pretend you are!) You don't have to be a housewife in the traditional sense, or even a wife at all. All of that we'll give or take. But if you are going through the worst experience of your life, you better get your ass in front of a camera so all of us at home can watch. That is a nonnegotiable.