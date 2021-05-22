Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: We may never know cause of Gates divorce…and I’m OK with that
It’s always sad when a multibillionaire’s marriage breaks up. Not because the marriage failed, although, yeah, whatever, but because the super-rich are so well-insulated there’s very little chance we’ll ever know the true story of what went wrong. In the case of “Billinda” as I like to call Bill and Melinda Gates, I’m pretty sure we can rule out at least one of what marriage counselors call “the big 3” causes of divorce—money, sex and arguing about whether or not “he” should put those microchips in everyone’s brain during the pandemic. Sorry, I meant to say “children.”pulse.ncpolicywatch.org