Girl Scout creates a place to sit down for patrons at the Berlin Public Library

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN - A love of her library - and Girl Scouting - has led a Clinton resident to create a Girl Scout Silver Award that is something to sit down about. Clinton resident Eilidh McCobb, an eighth-grader at AMSA, is a member of Troop 75302, Hudson-Berlin Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.

www.telegram.com
