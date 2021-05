Straight denial of climate change is now relatively rare. Most people believe it is happening and is a serious problem. But many rank other issues — healthcare and the economy — as more important. This means people can’t be easily classified as either deniers or believers when it comes to climate change. In my research, I focused on understanding the complexity of climate opinion in light of the slow political response to climate change around the world. I conducted an online survey in the UK and found 78% of respondents were extremely or fairly certain climate change is happening. But...