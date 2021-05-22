Fed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for US jobs in May

The USD edged lower against a basket of its counterparts on a slow Monday, with little volatility and no major financial releases, while US stockmarkets tended to gain and as well as gold’s price, yet increased hopes for an economic recovery tended to cap the precious metal’s ascent. Market focus seems to remain on the inflationary pressures experienced in the US economy yet Fed policymakers speaking yesterday played down their importance, Kansas Fed President Esther George stating that she is not ready to dismiss the risk of inflation surge. On the other hand, St. Louis Fed President Bullard stated that the Fed perceives financial instability as a potential risk for the US economy and at the same time implied that a potential tapering of the Fed’s QE program is not near. Today we expect US financial releases to grab the market’s attention, while fundamentals may continue to shape the market sentiment.