newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for US jobs in May

By Reuters
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve officials and new Dallas Fed data have begun lowering expectations for May jobs growth in the United States as business hiring plans continue to outrun the supply of people able or willing to work. Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said Friday that hiring difficulties have continued through...

www.foxbusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed Officials#Job Growth#Business Growth#Federal Jobs#Federal Employment#Dallas Federal Reserve#The Dallas Fed#St Louis Fed#Philadelphia Fed#The Washington Post#Atlanta Fed#Richmond Fed#Federal Reserve Officials#Demand#Economic Support#U S Payrolls#Business Hiring Plans#Businesses#Emergency Levels#Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Consolidate as Fed Speakers Dampen Inflation Fears

Gold futures are trading steady-to-slightly lower on Tuesday while hovering just under a four-month high reached early last week. Gains are being capped despite another spike to the downside by the U.S. Dollar and lower Treasury yields. Traders said advances were likely being capped by soothing comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials who continued to play down concerns over rising inflation.
Businesswhtc.com

Fed’s Evans says easy monetary policy has his ‘full’ support

(Reuters) – The recent rise in U.S. inflation is unlikely to lead to the kind of undesirably high inflation that some notable economists have warned about, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, reiterating his support for the Fed’s super-easy policy. “I have not seen anything...
Businessactionforex.com

USD Edges Lower As Fed Officials Ease Inflation Worries

The USD edged lower against a basket of its counterparts on a slow Monday, with little volatility and no major financial releases, while US stockmarkets tended to gain and as well as gold’s price, yet increased hopes for an economic recovery tended to cap the precious metal’s ascent. Market focus seems to remain on the inflationary pressures experienced in the US economy yet Fed policymakers speaking yesterday played down their importance, Kansas Fed President Esther George stating that she is not ready to dismiss the risk of inflation surge. On the other hand, St. Louis Fed President Bullard stated that the Fed perceives financial instability as a potential risk for the US economy and at the same time implied that a potential tapering of the Fed’s QE program is not near. Today we expect US financial releases to grab the market’s attention, while fundamentals may continue to shape the market sentiment.
Businessinvesting.com

US core PCE expected to jump; can the Fed turn a blind eye?

So far, the surge in US consumer prices has not rattled policymakers at the Fed but an expected jump in PCE inflation – a more closely watched gauge – could reawaken the hawks. The core PCE price index is out on Friday (12:30 GMT), which will be accompanied and preceded by a number of other key indicators, including personal consumption and durable goods orders. The US dollar’s slide doesn’t appear to be anywhere near over as Treasury yields remain in a downward drift, so any major positive surprises in the upcoming data could spark a significant upward correction, boosting the greenback.
Businessbondbuyer.com

Clarida says Fed may begin talking taper at coming meetings

U.S. central bank officials may be able to begin discussing the appropriate timing of scaling back their bond-buying program at upcoming policy meetings, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said. “It may well be” that “in upcoming meetings, we’ll be at the point where we can begin discuss scaling back...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Treasuries Extend Upward Trend Amid Easing Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a notable move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, extending the upward trend seen over the past few sessions. Bond prices moved modestly higher in early trading and climbed more firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.4 basis points to 1.564 percent.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

NYMEX Oil Futures Waver Ahead of API Inventory Data

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Following sideways trade for most of Tuesday's session, oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled mostly lower as investors weighed a fresh batch of mixed U.S. economic data showing consumers unease with rising inflation and declining home sales against reassurances from Federal Reserve officials that soaring prices will not derail the economy's post-pandemic recovery.
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: Philly Fed Nonmanufacturing Index improves to 36.9 in May from 36.3

Philly Fed Nonmanufacturing Index improved modestly in May. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 90.00. The headline Regional Business Activity Index of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey improved to 36.9 in May from 36.3 in April. Further details of the publication revealed...
Stocksfuturesmag.com

Monday's Strength Is Just What The Market Needed

E-mini S&P 500 Futures (June): Settled at 4193.75, up 42.00. E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (June): Settled at 13,635.25, up 230.25. Monday was strong and exactly what this market needed to set a course for record highs. The S&P cleared a wall of resistance and, along with the Nasdaq and Dow, they’re all at 2-week highs.
Businesswsau.com

Dollar wallows at multi-month lows as Fed bangs dovish drum; euro ascendant

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures. The euro traded around the key $1.2250 level, holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. consumer confidence little changed in May

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence was little changed in May as consumers’ short-term optimism of conditions retreated on expectations for decelerating growth and softening labor market conditions in the months ahead. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its Consumer Confidence Index dipped to a reading of 117.2 this...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF off multi-month lows, still in the red around 0.8960-55 ahead of US data

A broad-based USD weakness prompted some fresh selling around USD/CHF on Tuesday. Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bone yields continued exerting pressure on the buck. The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and helped limit the downside. The USD/CHF pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Fed Officials Maintain Dovish Tilt

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trade Wednesday, trading near its lowest levels since early January as Treasury yields weakened with Federal Reserve officials continuing to present a dovish view. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Inflation is back. Biden should be worried

New York (CNN Business) — It's time to sound the inflation alarm inside the White House. From used cars and gasoline to lumber and food, prices are surging. The return of inflation, after a decades-long absence, is squeezing families and businesses recovering from the pandemic. In many ways, higher prices...
EconomyBenzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET. The State Street Investor Confidence Index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Energy Information...
BusinessFXStreet.com

FOMC to begin raising rates in early 2022 – Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman expected the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin hiking the interest rates early next year while embark upon scaling back its asset purchases towards the end of this year. Key quotes. “My personal view is rates are likely to rise in the early...