Zack Snyder reveals Dawn of the Dead joke inspired new movie's smart zombies

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder reveals Dawn of the Dead joke inspired new movie's smart zombies. 'Army of the Dead' director Zack Snyder reveals how a running joke on the 'Dawn of the Dead' set inspired his new Alpha zombies.

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Hits Theaters as Netflix Tests New Waters

Remember when Netflix and big movie theater chains hated each other?. Oh, how the tides have turned. One of those big theater chains, Cinemark, will now carry Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead nationwide for one week starting on May 14th before the film hits Netflix on May 21st. While it’s only one week, this marks one of the biggest instances in which a Netflix film will play in theaters as part of a wide release. Previously, Netflix has run limited time releases in limited markets, meaning those in New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco, for example, might be able to watch The Irishman in theaters, but people in other cities and states couldn’t.
Movie review: Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' is loaded with great, gory fun

If you're familiar with the 2009 film "Watchmen," you already know that its director, Zack Snyder, gets a lot up on the screen before the opening credits. With his new one, "Army of the Dead," Snyder's approach to immediately grabbing an audience's attention hasn't changed. A convoy of army vehicles...
Zack Snyder On Creating a World of Zombies in ‘Army of the Dead’

BGN interviews filmmaker Zack Snyder to talk about his latest film for Netflix Army of the Dead. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista),...
Leslie Jones Wants To Play Villain in Zack Snyder's Next Movie

Leslie Jones, dubbed the "Justice League whisperer" by Zack Snyder, wants to play the villain in the film's sequels. Jones is set to host the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about it. Jones and Fallon also discussed Jones' live-tweeting of all four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which attracted Snyder's attention. After replaying some of the highlights, Jones expressed her desire to play a villain in Snyder's next movie.
ARMY OF THE DEAD: Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed For Zack Snyder's First Post-JUSTICE LEAGUE Movie

Zack Snyder parted ways with Warner Bros. in 2017 when they decided to take Justice League in a different direction, and he didn't tackle another movie until Netflix enlisted him for Army of the Dead (the "Snyder Cut" reshoots took place after production on the movie concluded). The zombie blockbuster hits the streaming service next Friday, and we now have the first wave of reviews.
ARMY OF THE DEAD Review; "Zack Snyder Makes Zombies Cool Again But Falls Into Bad Habits Along The Way"

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder's first movie since Justice League, and it's fair to say his return to the zombie genre following 2004's Dawn of the Dead delivers a combination of both his best and worst qualities as a filmmaker. Inconsistent storytelling and plot holes are rife here, but Snyder's signature visual style and what proves to be an undeniably enjoyable, if somewhat bloated, trip to Las Vegas go some way in making up for that. After battling Warner Bros. over his vision for the DC Extended Universe, this is Snyder fully let loose, and it's clear he's having an absolute blast. Chances are, you will too.
Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. STILL Tortured Him While He Finished The Snyder Cut

Thanks to WarnerMedia (the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO Max), Zack Snyder was able to finish his vision for Justice League and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We know it wasn't a particularly easy undertaking, and there have been hints that the filmmaker clashed with the studio over the movie's title. It's also been confirmed that they forced him to swap Green Lantern for Martian Manhunter.
'Army of the Dead' lets Zack Snyder cut loose on a too-long zombie-heist combo

(CNN) — "Army of the Dead" basically skips straight to "the Snyder cut" phase, since co-writer/director/cinematographer Zack Snyder clearly felt little pressure to cut in assembling this 2 ½-hour zombie/heist hybrid. The result is a Netflix movie that yields plenty of striking shots -- a Snyder specialty -- without giving enough life to its non-zombie cast.
How Zack Snyder unleashed 'Army of the Dead' zombies and Dave Bautista on Atlantic City

Zack Snyder brought some life back to Atlantic City — with a bit of help from the undead. "Army of the Dead," Snyder's new, zombie-filled horror and action epic, is set in a post-apocalyptic version of Las Vegas, with Sin City overrun by hordes of flesh-eating ghouls. The film is now playing in select theaters and debuts on Netflix on Friday, May 21, with plenty of the mayhem, terror and carnage happening on screen having been shot thousands of miles away from Vegas in the southern Jersey Shore's own gambling and entertainment resort town.
Zack Snyder Reveals What John Stewart's Green Lantern Role Would Have Been In His Justice League Movies

The fascination with Zack Snyder's Justice League has not yet died down - even though fans finally got the Snyder Cut released on HBO Max. However, even Snyder's version of Justice League had to shave down its original vision of the film - and that meant cutting one sequence that would've introduced John Stewart's Green Lantern to the DC movie universe. Since the Snyder Cut's release, both Snyder and John Stewart actor Wanye T. Carr have spoken up about Green Lantern's almost appearance in Justice League.
Zack Snyder's Final 300 Movie Was Rejected by Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder has revealed that there was actually a culminating installment he wrote to conclude the storyline he started with the film 300. The 2006 film was a career-establishing film for the director Zack Snyder, in which it was only his second time at the helm. Based on Frank Miller's comic book series of the same name, 300 was a fantastical take on the Battle of Thermopylae within the Persian Wars. The film received a mixed reception, but was a commercial hit and gained massive popularity among the audience. Zack Snyder later went on and directed Watchmen and started the DC Extended Universe with Man of Steel.
Review: Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Is Character-Driven; Which Also Includes The Zombies

Zack Snyder is back on the big screen after years of dealing with that whole Justice League thing. Well, almost. With his first-ever original movie since his feature film debut in 2004, Army Of The Dead is also his first Netflix original. After remaking George Romero’s classic, Snyder returns to innovate the zombie genre that launched his career. And in this Army Of The Dead review, I’ll discuss how it’s a worthy addition to the genre, while also a great action entertainer, with some emotional moments.
‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Firm On His Sequel Idea, Says Warner Bros. Hasn’t Responded

Zack Snyder is firm on his story idea for a Justice League sequel, but he hasn’t heard back from Warner Bros. about it. After years of anticipation, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, or what is commonly referred to as the Snyder Cut was finally released onto HBO Max. The film for the most part was the director’s full creative vision despite a few elements of it absent from the film due to Warner Bros. overruling some narrative pathways including the presence of Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart/Green Lantern.
Zack Snyder Supports ‘Black Superman’ Film From The House Of DC! Deets Inside

Filmmaker Zack Snyder spoke out about Henry Cavill’s firing and Warner’s upcoming plans. Bros about a black Superman. We recently made you known in that Warner. Bros had made official the firing of Henry Cavill, which means that the British actor will not return to give life to “Man of Steel”; And now it has been the filmmaker Zack Snyder who spoke about this controversy and the new black Superman about to debut in the studio.
Zack Snyder Explains How Green Lantern Fit Into His Justice League Sequels

Fans finally got what they wanted after three and a half years when Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max in March, but they still demanded more after discovering that not only was the filmmaker forced to drop John Stewart’s Green Lantern from the movie at the request of Warner Bros., but actor Wayne T. Carr had even shot scenes in Snyder’s driveway in a motion capture suit.
Zack Snyder Says WB Rejected His Pitch For Another 300 Sequel

Zack Snyder Says WB Rejected His Pitch For Another 300 Sequel. Nearly a week after claiming Warner Bros. “tortured” him while finishing his four-hour cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder continues to imply that his long-running partnership with the studio has come to an end. It turns out that the director had a completely separate brush with WB sometime during the last year. But instead of pitching a new trip to the DC Universe, he met with them about the possibility of another 300 follow-up. However, they weren’t crazy about his ideas.