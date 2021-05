This home in Racine, Wisconsin that was just sold a few days ago has amazing views of Lake Michigan but the terrifying backyard might be a dealbreaker for some people. The house is almost hanging off the edge of a cliff! Would you ever buy a house with a backyard like this? The home does sit on almost an acre so there's plenty of other places to hang out and for kids to play, but still! Keep scrolling to check out pictures of this Wisconsin home.