Amherst, NY

Town of Amherst Seats Tree Board Members

By WNYmedia Network
wnymedia.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmherst, NY: At the May 17th Town Board meeting, a vote to seat all members of the newly established Amherst Tree Board was approved. The Town of Amherst Tree Board was designed to study the problems, and determine the needs of the town in connection with its forestry program in order to maintain Tree City USA status. Additionally, the Tree Board will report to the Town Board on tree grant programs, project status, and other urban forestry matters.

wnymedia.net
