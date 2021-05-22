WorkSource Fulton Offices Reopen To Job Seekers

Resources will be available at both North and South career centers. To help job seekers find the best employment opportunities, the Workforce Development offices of WorkSource Fulton have re-opened to in-person services by appointment. Fulton County residents seeking employment opportunities or in need of assistance applying for in-demand jobs can access the agency’s Comprehensive Center Resource Rooms; equipped with computer access to support job search activities. In-person services had been shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.