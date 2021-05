The LHSAA state baseball tournament continued Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur with the Class 2A and 3A, as well as Division II and III semifinals taking place. NOTRE DAME 3, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 2 (F/8 INNINGS): Luke Hoffpauir might be sore after taking one for the team, but Notre Dame lives to see another day. Hoffpauir drew a walkoff hit by a pitch as the Pios needed only one hit in the bottom of the eighth to advance. Notre Dame was led by Caleb Comeaux, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple to open the scoring in the second, while Casey Artigues paced the Falcons with a 2-for-4 day and a solo home run in the sixth to spark a rally.