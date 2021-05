Three happy animal friends to rescue, one rabbit astronaut to do it with it, one angry sentient spiked ball to avoid. A few ledges, some water, a small number of steps, one bench. And, in the middle of the screen, one dimensional rift splitting the level into two versions. I have to use it to get from left to right, picking up my companions, while ideally taking out the enemy chasing me. It takes me about five minutes to fully understand what I want to do and another ten to actually deliver on my plan. Welcome to the puzzle platformer that is World Splitter.