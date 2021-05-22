GIRLS LACROSSE: Eagles capture program’s first D-10 crown

Conneaut head coach Scott Shannon (right) offers a congratulatory high five to his players while they celebrate their 16-4 win over Villa Maria in the District 10 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship game on Friday at Fairview High School. The title is the Lady Eagles’ first in program history. SHANNON ROAE/Meadville Tribune

FAIRVIEW — Conneaut can add a girls lacrosse District 10 championship trophy to the trophy case at Linesville.

The girls dominated Villa Maria from start to finish to win 16-4 on Friday at Fairview High School. The win gave the girls lacrosse team its first district championship in program history.

“It feels really good to win districts. It’s been a long road for us,” Conneaut head coach Scott Shannon said. “Especially for our seniors, who have been through a couple years of disappointment. Winning this is really special for them.”

The last couple years Shannon is referring to were the 2018 and 2019 playoff games. Both games were against Villa, and both games resulted in a loss.

Knowing they couldn’t lose another playoff game to the Victors, the Eagles started hot.

Rylee Jones won the opening face-off and after sprinting towards the Villa goalie, nearly scored on the first shot of the game.

Ashley Crabb scored the first goal of the game off of a free position shot at the 22:42 mark. Sydney Phillips added a goal of her own when she pivoted to evade her defender and scooped an underhand shot past the Villa goalie.

On the ensuing face-off, Camdyn Seman won possession and scored, just nine seconds after Phillips’ goal for a 3-0 lead.

The offensive barrage continued in the first half and Conneaut held a 11-2 lead at halftime. Jones and Seman each had four goals at half.

The Eagles coasted through the second half to a victory.

Seven of CASH’s 16 goals came off of free position shots.

“We took advantage of some miscues that Villa made as far as penalties,” Shannon said. “We really capitalized off the free position shots all night long. Anytime we can do that, it goes a long way. We got a little sloppy at times, but overall, I’m really happy with the way we played.”

Prior to the game, Shannon said when Seman and Jones play well, good things happen. Well, Shannon was correct. The pair scored five goals each and led the Eagles to a win.

“Their performances were huge. Here later in the season it’s been a struggle with teams keying on them,” Shannon said. “So for them to be able to really put it together tonight and stuff the stat sheet, it was great.”

The win was Conneaut’s fourth against Villa this season. Despite already beating the Victors three times heading into the game, the team wanted redemption for past playoff losses.

Seman especially wanted redemption. As a senior, she played in both the 2018 and 2019 losses.

“It feels great to finally win it all, especially with the score being what it was. We’ve been waiting years for this,” Seman said “We knew we couldn’t afford to lose this game again.”

Jones, a junior and the leading goal scorer for CASH this season, was excited to face the Victors again.

“We were just ready to come out and put it to them,” Jones said. “It was frustrating the past few years.”

Also scoring goals for the Eagles was Crabb who finished with three. Jocelyn Denihan scored two and Phillips had one.

For Villa Maria, Emma Sanders scored two of their four goals.

With the win, Conneaut’s season does not end in District 10. Conneaut will play the District 7 (WPIAL) champion on Tuesday, June 1.

“I’m excited that we’re not done because the last couple years we obviously had to stop here,” Jones said. “Now we can go and play teams we’ve never played before.”

“It will be a good experience for the team and all the new girls,” Seman added.