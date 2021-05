-My Pens lose in Double OT, so let’s just get to it!. -Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and he is joined by R-Truth. Kevin is still trying to make things up to Truth for costing him the 24/7 Title last week. Truth says this isn’t a joke as everyone crapped on the belt when Foley debuted it, but that’s his baby and he has taken it to places nobody ever has. He just wants to get on with the show.