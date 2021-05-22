newsbreak-logo
Meadville, PA

County could put several on the medal stand at District 10 championships

By Alex Topor Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 4 days ago

Meadville’s track and field teams lack any top seeds at today’s District 10 track and field championship, but the Bulldogs are seeded to be well represented on the medal stand.

The Bulldogs and other area athletes will compete at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Field events start at 10 a.m. and track events start at 10:30.

Meadville has a handful of seeds in the top three.

The girls have a pair of second seeds on the track. Sydney Burchard is seeded second in the 100-meter-dash (13.20) and Riley Fronce is second in the 400 meter dash (1:03.69). In the field, Burchard is seeded third in javelin (90-08) and Tiffany Onyeuwu is third in discus (100-09).

For boys, Khalon Simmons has the highest seed at second in triple jump (42-04.50). Simmons is also ranked fifth in long jump (20-03.50). In another field event, Savior Hughes is set at fifth in discus (124-00).

On the track, Matt Puleio is seeded fourth in the 800 (2:04.75) and fifth in the 1,600 (4:45.92).

“With 11 seniors graduating, we will be looking at the underclassman to set up next year to fill those spots. We have a great deal of young talent coming back next year and hope to pick up some more with the new 9th grade class,” Meadville head coach Amy Lynn said. “Even with low numbers and a young team, I am extremely proud of both the boys and girls team for what they accomplished this year and look forward to next year.”

Also competing at the event are individual athletes from Cambridge Springs, Conneaut, Maplewood and Saegertown. Highlighting these individuals will be Conneaut’s Meaera Shannon.

Shannon is seeded first and is 21 seconds ahead of the second seed in the 3,200 meter run. Her time of 11:00.47 is more than a half of a minute faster than the state qualifying standard of 11:35.00. She is also near the District 10 record (10:56.12) set in 2008 by Harbor Creek’s Lauren Zarger.

Shannon is also seeded fifth in the 1,600 (5:17.57).

Other county qualifiers are:

Cambridge Springs girls

Elizabeth Kline: 15th in the 400 (1:04.91)

Cambridge Springs boys

Corbin Lehner: 16th in the 1,600 (4:57.70); 23rd in the 800 (2:11.15.).Bobby Moats: 14th in the 1,600 (4:53.05); 17th in the 800 (2:08.94).Hunter Spaid: 11th in the 1,600 (4:50.62); 21st in the 800 (2:09.68); 11th in the 3,200 (10:39.33).3,200-meter-relay team (possible members Corbin Lehner, Bobby Moats, Hunter Robinson, Hunter Spaid, Darren Marazza, Josh Simpson): 14th (9:05:72).

Conneaut Area girls

Meaera Shannon: 5th in the 1,600 (5:17.57); 1st in the 3,200 (11:00.47).

Conneaut Area boys

Simeon Hunter: 12th in the 1,600 (4:51.05); 10th in the 3,200 (10:29.39).

Maplewood girls

Alexis Wyant: 15th in the 1,600 (5:42.79); 31st in the 3,200 (13:08.08).

Maplewood boys

Kaleb Donor: 6th in the 100 (11:38); 13th in the 200 (23:77).Meadville girls

Sydney Burchard: 2nd in the 100 (13.20); 9th in the 200 (28.62); 3rd in the javelin (90-08). Riley Fronce: 6th in the 1,600 (5:46.19); 2nd in the 400 (1:03.69); 8th in the 800 (2:36.13); 6th in the 3,200 (12:35.05).Kayla Germanoski: 12th in the high jump (4-06).Camryn Guffey: 7th in the 1,600 (5:49.00); 7th in the 800 (2:34.77).Jamie Larson: 7th in the long jump (15-09). Elena Lucas: 7th in the 100 (13.50), 8th in the 200 (28.30).Anna Minor: 7th in the triple jump (31-04.00).Tiffany Onyeuwu: 3rd in the discus (100-09); 5th in the shot (30-11.50).Adelaide Phillis: 6th in the 400 (1:05.56); 4th in the long jump (15-09.50).Jaidyn Ramirez: 11th in the pole vault (8-00).Alexcia Vosburgh: 4th in the discus (100-04.50).400-meter-relay team (possible members Kayla Germanoski, Anna Minor, Jordyn Bean, Sydney Burchard, Elena Lucas, Adelaide Phillis): 4th (56.07).1,600-meter-relay team (possible members Elena Lucas, Riley Fronce, Camryn Guffey, Adelaide Phillis, Anna Minor, Jaidyn Ramirez): 4th (4:32.42).

Meadville boys

Ryan Ashe: 10th in the pole vault (10-00).Carl Dait: 20th in the long jump (19-04.0).Mark Dait: 7th in the javelin (137-06).Max Dillaman: 8th in the 3,200 (10:44.62.)Teddy Ernst: 9th in the 800 (2:08.44.)Alex Kinder: 18th in the 100 (11.81); 13th in the 200 (24.64).Savior Hughes: 5th in the discus (124-00).Matt Puleio: 5th in the 1,600 (4:45.92); 4th in the 800 (2:04.75); 7th in the 3,200 (10:44.48).Konner Sayre: 10th in the 400 (55.92).Khalon Simmons: 5th in the long jump (20-03.50); 2nd in the triple jump (42-04.50).3,200-meter-relay team (possible members Max Dillaman, Teddy Ernst, Konner Sayre, Matt Puleio, Charlie Minor, Anthony Gionti); 7th (9:08:25). 400-meter-relay team (possible members Ryan Ashe, Alex Kinder, Khalon Simmons, Martavious Stout, Konner Sayre, Carl Dait): 6th (46.11).1,600-meter-relay team (possible members Teddy Ernst, Alex Kinder, Matt Puleio, Konner Sayre, Martavious Stout, Khalon Simmons): 6th (3:47.21).

Saegertown boys

Nathan DeYoung: 30th in the 200 (25.70); 25th in the 400 (55.50).Sam Hetrick: 15th in the 1,600 (4:57.00); 13th in the 3,200 (10:45.87).

Saegertown girls

Averie Braymer: 19th in the 1,600 (5:46.00); 24th in the 800 (2:34.81); 21st in the 3,200 (12:53.00).Paige Fuller: 33rd in the 3,200 (13:11.40).Emma Macadam: 13th in the 300-meter-hurdles (54.00).Makayla Stevens: 26th in the 800 (2:54.64).

