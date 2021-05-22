newsbreak-logo
California State

California Will Be Removing Capacity and Physical Distancing Requirements on June 15

By Kambrea Pratt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news for those of you in California and for those of you waiting to visit California. According to officials California is heading for economic reopening on June 15. Removal of physical distancing requirements. So everything can reopen to full capacity …if they choose to do so. That’s still up to the location.

