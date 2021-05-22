7 Tactical Steps to Find Your Calm When It’s Already Hit the Fan

Reducing uncertainty around returning to work will be critical for a successful reopening. From the employer side, some may be eager to resume in-person business as usual, but the employees might feel differently. Companies should recognize that Covid-19 vaccines may not eliminate an employee’s anxiety. Widespread availability of vaccines could, in theory, shield the work environment from an outbreak—but herd immunity remains elusive with nearly one-third Americans either unlikely or cautious about being vaccinated. With indoor masking guidelines eased by the CDC for fully vaccinated individuals (but not the unvaccinated), it becomes all the more crucial for employers to take an active role in ensuring the highest possible level of protection in their workplace. To roll-out out a successful return-to-office plan, clearly communicate your health policies and prepare to be considerate of your employees’ needs. You can start by considering the following questions: