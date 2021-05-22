7 Tactical Steps to Find Your Calm When It’s Already Hit the Fan

newsbreak-logo
Any leader worth their weight has taken a risk that failed, miserably. They’ve faced the inevitable, OMG…this is really happening to us right now. It may have been a bad business idea, or a questionable decision that led to undesirable outcomes or even an existential threat that is completely out of our control. Imagine being the executive team and board that is dealing with the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack! The full impact of the attack still remains to be seen and they are definitely in the middle of a time that can easily feel like chaos.

