Report: Original Plans For Don Callis' IMPACT Wrestling Executive Storyline Revealed

After being out of the ring for a while, Moose continued to re-build himself as a major player in Impact with his victory over James Storm in the main event of last week's Impact TV show. The victory let him advance to the six-way number one contender's match at Under Siege, where he will probably be the favorite to win and meet Kenny Omega in a title match at the next PPV. After their exchanges during the six-man tag match at the Hard to Kill PPV, it's a match that many fans would love to see.