Report: Original Plans For Don Callis' IMPACT Wrestling Executive Storyline Revealed
It emerged recently that Don Callis is no longer an executive vice president with IMPACT Wrestling, having left the role last month. Questions about Callis' IMPACT future initially arose after his executive profile was removed from parent company Anthem's website and The Invisible Hand's departure from the role has since been confirmed. He will continue with IMPACT in an on-screen capacity as Kenny Omega's manager.cultaholic.com