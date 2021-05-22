newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Report: Original Plans For Don Callis' IMPACT Wrestling Executive Storyline Revealed

By Aidan Gibbons
cultaholic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt emerged recently that Don Callis is no longer an executive vice president with IMPACT Wrestling, having left the role last month. Questions about Callis' IMPACT future initially arose after his executive profile was removed from parent company Anthem's website and The Invisible Hand's departure from the role has since been confirmed. He will continue with IMPACT in an on-screen capacity as Kenny Omega's manager.

cultaholic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott D'amore
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Don Callis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Impact Wrestling#Parent Company Anthem#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Reportedly Suffers Legitimate Injury

Chris Jericho is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury. It was previously reported that no one from The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle suffered any significant injuries in last week’s Blood & Guts match, but word now is that Jericho suffered a legitimate elbow injury. Jericho was expected by some...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

4/28 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Omega speaking about title wins, Brian Cage vs. Hangman, Cassidy vs. Penta, Young Bucks vs. Sydals, Darby defends against “10”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -After the opening theme, they went to a wide shot of Daily’s Place ring and stage as pryo blasted. The announcers hyped the line-up including noting that Kenny Omega won the Impact World Title on Sunday. (1) “THE MACHINE” BRIAN...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Results (4/29/2021)

Everyone on the roster wants a shot at Kenny Omega for the Impact World title. Scott D’Amore tells all of them to go the ring and he will address it. Don Callis thanks him for doing so. D’Amore tells Don that Kenny Omega is contracted to be here, so he better show up or he will be suspended and stripped of the title. Callis gets on the phone.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Impact Wrestling Results and Review 5/6/2021: El Phantasmo Debuts!

Jake Something picks up a victory over former X Divison Champion Rohit Raju just one week after losing to a returning Chris Bey in the first of six qualifying matches for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship number one contenders match at Under Seige, an Impact+ exclusive event on May 15th.
WWEcultaholic.com

Chris Jericho On WWE's Declining Ratings: "That's Completely On You Guys!"

Chris Jericho has said WWE's failure to create new stars is the reason for the company's declining ratings during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. Le Champion was discussing talent All Elite Wrestling has elevated since the company was founded and he turned his attention to WWE during the chat.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Selling Some Rare Signed Merchandise – Details

Impact Wrestling sent out the following press release tonight, announcing that they are selling some rare autographed memorabilia on their eBay store:. IMPACT Wrestling Offers Limited-Edition Autographed & Match-Used or Match-Worn Collectibles. Signed Turnbuckles, T-Shirts, Hats & More are now available, along with autographed 8×10 photos. (MAY 11, 2021) –...
WWEcultaholic.com

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 Set For July 17

IMPACT Wrestling officially announced yesterday that Slammiversary 2021 will take place on July 17. The company initially announced the pay-per-view would be taking place sometime in July, but now a final date has been confirmed. The pay-per-view will take place only a few days after 10 released WWE Superstars' 90-day...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Plans On Bringing Killer Kelly Into The Company

IMPACT Wrestling is reloading their women's roster. Fightful Select recently broke the news that Taylor Wilde and Rachael Ellering were coming into the company, and have since made their debuts. We'd also alluded to the fact that there was a third name in the fold, though we're unsure of when that will actually happen:
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 5/13: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Under Siege

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... After being out of the ring for a while, Moose continued to re-build himself as a major player in Impact with his victory over James Storm in the main event of last week’s Impact TV show. The victory let him advance to the six-way number one contender’s match at Under Siege, where he will probably be the favorite to win and meet Kenny Omega in a title match at the next PPV. After their exchanges during the six-man tag match at the Hard to Kill PPV, it’s a match that many fans would love to see.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Impact Wrestling Live Ongoing Coverage

Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

Impact Wrestling Under Siege Go Home Show Results and Recap 5.13.21

Last night’s edition of IMPACT was the go home show for the Impact Plus event Under Siege. We saw the card get finalized as four new matches were announced. If you missed any action from last night’s show then prepare to go under siege. Here are the full results:. Havok...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Hiroshi Tanahashi Recalls The Origins Of Wrestle Kingdom

The first-ever Wrestle Kingdom event took place on January 4, 2007, and was a joint show with New Japan and All Japan. Since then, Wrestle Kingdom has been held annually on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. Hiroshi Tanahashi has been part of every Wrestle Kingdom and speaking to NJPW,...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege PPV Event

Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the following matches are confirmed for the Under Siege pay-per-view event:. Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Trey Miguel. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match:. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. Fire N’ Flava.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Whether She’s Planning To Wrestle Again, & More

During a recent interview with Spencer Love, ROH Superstar Maria Kanellis commented on whether she’s planning to wrestle again, her biggest business influences in wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who has influenced her on the business side of wrestling: “You take...
WWEculturedvultures.com

Always Be Working: Kayfabe’s Impact On Modern Wrestling And Misinformation

I love professional wrestling. Nothing else offers this incredible combination of live theatre, combat sports, and melodrama. I believe wrestling’s individuality is what draws me and so many others to it time and time again, and it’s that singularity that leads so many of us to become diehard fans. That said, there is this culture surrounding wrestling and its fandom that I believe can make them vulnerable to misinformation, and we’ve seen it happen with recent events such as everything surrounding Drake Wuertz. I’d like to dig into this culture, why it exists, and how it can lead people to doubting actual events or, in some cases, falling deep into conspiracy theories like QAnon.
WWE411mania.com

Sammy Guevara Says He Has No Heat With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Sammy Guevara spoke about his creative frustrations with Impact Wrestling earlier this year and emphasized that he didn’t have an issue with the company. Guevara was meant to go over to the company when he ‘left’ AEW and The Inner Circle, but due to a disagreement over creative, he never appeared on TV. Here are highlights: