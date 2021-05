Altcoins are recovering from the bloodbath, however the recovery is slow and there are specific signs pointing towards it. Altcoins in the top 25 have noted a drop in price and social volume, the trade volume has increased consistently. Ethereum, Cardano, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, XRP and Polkadot’s price has dropped by over 30% in the past week. Additionally, Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 45% and Ethereum’s below 20%. The dominance of altcoins has increased, despite the overall drop in crypto market capitalization.