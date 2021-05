This event will go through May 12th -June 11th. This contest is open to children in grade 1st - 12th with grade categories. Submit an original poetry via email no later than June 11th. Please list name, grade, and school. All original poems must be related to the history of Juneteenth. Original poems will be numbered and submitted to judge without names to be far. Poems will be judged on creativity, originality, relativity, and grammar. The winners will be announced on the Facebook page. 1st place winners from each category will receive an age-appropriate Juneteenth book, courtesy of Lorelei Books, as well as gift certificates to local eateries and invited to read your poem during this event. 2nd places winners will receive an age-appropriate Juneteenth book, courtesy of Lorelei Book.