newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockton, CA

Week in review: Stockton officer remembered for courage, compassion; Lincoln gives first State of the City

Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Week in review is a roundup of some of the top headlines from the past week. Sign up for The Record's Daily Briefing and get the day's top headlines delivered to your inbox: https://profile.recordnet.com/newsletters/manage/. Jimmy Inn honored by family, friends, fellow officers. Stockton police Officer Jimmy Inn was...

www.recordnet.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Police Chief#Chief Medical Officer#County Police#Christian Life Center#Stocktonians#Vin#Stockton Auto Repair#Group#Empire Theatre A#Fire Department#Central Valley#Stockton Residents#Stockton Arena#Kindness#Fellow Officers#Police Work#Family#City Staff#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Stockton, CARecord

Cheers and jeers: Solidarity for a slain officer, a sense of relief as SJ, state begin to reopen

Cheers: Outpouring of community support after officer slain in shooting. In the midst of a wrenching week in Stockton, a week that saw a police officer fatally shot for the first time in nearly 30 years, the community pulled together in extraordinary ways. From lining area roadways to salute the processions bearing fallen Officer Jimmy Inn, to leaving a mountain of flowers and other tributes outside Stockton Police Department headquarters, to an outpouring of condolences on the department’s social media pages, the community drew together and in doing so, drew a tangible line beneath the hashtag police have been using as they shared updates about Inn: #strongertogether. Donors also gave to an online memorial fund that quickly topped $115,000 in the first days after it went live, and McDonald’s and the San Joaquin Asparagus Days were also giving through their own fundraisers for Inn’s family. At the Stockton office of the California Highway Patrol, Officers Smith and Jones joined with Florida 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in running a mile through Zechariah’s Running 4 Heroes initiative. Sadly, the run for Inn was Zechariah’s 900th since he started his mission to honor fallen first responders back in 2019 with a mile for each lost in the line of duty. And despite its own grief, the police department sent group of chaplains, community service officers and others to reach out to neighbors still traumatized by the violent shooting. Amid a dark time, the light such community solidarity brings shines that much brighter. “Over the last few days, our department has received an enormous amount of support from our community during this difficult time,” the department wrote. “We want everyone to know that no matter how hard it is right now, we will never forget about you.”
Stockton, CAKCRA.com

Car show memorial held for slain Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton community on Sunday honored the life of fallen police Officer Jimmy Inn with a fundraiser for his family. Inn was killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a domestic violence situation. Car clubs from across the area held the fundraiser. Organizers...
Stockton, CAPosted by
ABC10

Stockton fallen Officer Jimmy Inn's funeral is planned for May 19

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department said the funeral service for fallen Officer Jimmy Inn would be held at Christian Life Center Church on May 19 at 11 a.m. Inn's funeral service and burial will be private for his family, friends and fellow law enforcement. But the Stockton Police Department said it would allow ABC10 to live stream the service for the public to watch.
Record

How to prevent vehicle catalytic converter theft

Vehicle catalytic converter thefts have increased by 190% this year, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. The costly trend has become a quick way for thieves to get “easy money” as they flip the precious metals in the converters into cash. “We’ve heard it often, it's been happening...
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Sterni is Rotary’s Officer of the Year for SJCSO

Detective Christopher Sterni was honored as the San Joaquin County Sherriff’s Office Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Manteca Rotary. The service club annually honors outstanding officers nominated by their peers in the Manteca Police Department, California Highway Patrol, the San Joaquin County Probation Department, the San Joaquin County Sherriff’s Office, and the San Joaquin County Probation Department.
Stockton, CAPosted by
ABC10

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man is dead, and two are in the hospital after a shooting on Saturday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police officers found three people near the 4900 block of Kimball Hill Road. Officers found a man dead but did not say how old he was.
Stockton, CAKCRA.com

PD: Man dies, 2 others hurt after shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning in Stockton, according to police. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Kimball Hill Circle around 4:48 a.m. for a report of a person who was shot. When officers arrived, they found...
Stockton, CAKCRA.com

Crews battle fire at historic theater in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Crews are responding to a five-alarm fire at a historic theater in Stockton. The fire ignited around 5 a.m. at the Old Stockton Royal Theatre on Pacific Avenue, according to the Stockton Fire Department. A huge amount of resources are being used to put out the flames.
Stockton, CAKTVZ

Officer Inn’s father calls son a hero

STOCKTON, CA (KOVR) — The memorials for fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn continue on Wednesday. A procession began at the San Joaquin County coroner’s office to deliver his casket to Casa Bonita Funeral Home in Stockton. The casket was surrounded by lines of Ofc. Inn’s sisters and brothers in blue, and his loved ones. His father, Phaly ‘Lee’ Inn watched as his son was carried inside.
Stockton, CAabc10.com

Stockton police to hold procession for Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif — The Stockton Police Department is honoring its fallen brother with a process Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot in Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call on La Cresta Way. Inn, 30, was hired by the Stockton Police Department in 2015. Lance...