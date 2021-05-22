newsbreak-logo
Indian boxing team makes fuel emergency landing in Dubai

Birmingham Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): SpiceJet plane carrying Indian boxing team including six-time world champion Mary Kom, made fuel emergency landing at Dubai airport on Saturday over landing confusion. Pilot reported about the fuel condition before diversion. "SpiceJet (Delhi - Dubai) with a team of Boxing Federation...

