Welcome all to the first installment of a series of monthly article I will post during the season detailing the best and worst prospect performances from the previous month and who has done the most to change their prospect stock. The format on this first one will be very different from the future ones given that the minor leagues don’t open until May 4th, so for this first one I’m going to go over each prospect at the major league level for the Braves. The term prospect here is a bit loose as I will include guys that don’t have prospect eligibility but that are for all intents and purposes still very young players that have not yet established a permanent major league role. I’ll discuss how my evaluation of these players have changed since we viewed them last season and what I think that does for my view of their overall future.