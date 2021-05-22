newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Why I Love Stopping In Sisters Coffee In Sisters

Posted by 
J.R. Heimbigner
J.R. Heimbigner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phwjV_0a7zLvPU00
Photo by Christiana Rivers on Unsplash

If you are driving from Portland, Oregon to Sunriver, Oregon or Bend you likely have stopped in Sisters, Oregon for gas. Next time, I would encourage you to stop at Sisters Coffee Company too. This is a staple for our drive anytime we head to Bend to see friends to Sunriver for a family vacation.

Now, a friend of mine introduced me to Sisters Coffee Company some time ago.

He had brought a bag of coffee for my wife and me to try and I absolutely loved it. The coffee was aromatic, excellent tasting, and it came in a neat bag. Most of all, it was local (when I lived in Oregon) and I love supporting locally-owned businesses.

Well, now that we have moved and don't go through the town near as much anymore we stop by whenever we get the chance. In fact, on our last trip to Sunriver, we stopped and sat out in their outdoor seating and took a little break before the last little stretch of driving.

It was present and the coffee was so good.

So, today, I thought I would encourage more people to stop by, grab a cup of coffee, a chocolate chip cookie, and take a break from driving to enjoy this wonderful shop and company.

The Details On Sisters Coffee Company

One of the most important things about checking out a new place is learning a little more before you stop in to get coffee. Below are some of the finer points about Sisters Coffee Company so you can step through the doors and feel like a local.

Their Story

This is a true all-American story of people trying something out and seeing it grow into something more, especially as a family business. Instead of retelling it myself, I think they tell it best from their website:

Founded in 1989 in a small wood cabin, Winfield and Joy started roasting in 5lb batches and were the first roasters to the Central Oregon area. The business quickly grew and they bought a larger roaster within 6 months. For the first 20 years, our business was predominantly wholesale, since the retail space in the cabin was only 250 square feet... Today, we are roasting over 300,000 pounds a year out of our 6,000 square foot flagship cafe and roastery in Sisters. In 2011, we opened our Pearl District cafe in Portland. The business is run by Winfield and Joy’s kids: Justin, Jared, and Jesse.

This only encourages my love for this business and for their coffee!

Locations

The main location or their "flagship store" is located off the main road in Sisters, Oregon. However, they have opened an additional spot in Portland, Oregon's Pearl District too! That said, the location in Sisters is amazing with their shop being full of merchandise and beautiful indoor and outdoor seating.

Hours

Now, I am only going to talk about the Sisters shop with regards to ours. They are open daily from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM and serve food until 3:00 PM. With these hours, no matter when you are driving through town, you will be able to stop in and get some great coffee.

Menu

What I love about their menu of coffee and food is that it is solid. They have some local favorites for coffee along with all the standard ways you will take your brew. But, their food is perfect to sit down at the shop or grab and go on your way to your vacation. So far, everything has tasted great that we have purchased there!

Coffee Subscription

The other thing that I like about this place is that they have a coffee subscription service too! This is fun since I live out of town it is great to be able to order coffee from them and have it shipped to me. I suggest this to anyone who loves their coffee and stops by while driving through.

Final Thoughts

Lovely coffee shop environment with great indoor and outdoor seating. Made the stop after a hike and found their latte to be top-notch. Hope to try their food which looked really good the next time I visit. - Yelp Reviewer

I love that I am not the only one who loves to stop by while traveling through Sisters, Oregon.

If you like good coffee, a great environment, and you are on your way to vacation, I want to encourage you to start your vacation right in Sisters, Oregon with the Sisters Coffee Company. Check them out next time you are in town, you won't regret it!

J.R. Heimbigner

J.R. Heimbigner

Spokane, WA
533
Followers
230
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

My goal with my writing is to help people get everything done they want in their very busy lives. I believe we can we all can achieve our dreams and I know it starts with having the right mindset, systems, and taking action every single day. My writing shares how to do this through self-improvement, inspiration, and productivity.

 https://transformedfaith.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
City
Sisters, OR
City
Sunriver, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roastery#Coffee Roasting#Coffee Shop#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Food Drink#We Are Your Friends#Family Time#Beautiful People#All American#Coffee Subscription#Love#Vacation#Pearl District#Drive#Locally Owned Businesses#Excellent Tasting#Menu#Photo#Driving#Central Oregon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
J.R. Heimbigner

5 Great Coffee Shops In Portland To Check Out This Summer

Portland is a coffee town and there are a lot of amazing places to grab some really great coffee. When my wife and I were first married, we were lucky enough to live in downtown Portland. While I grew up in rural Washington state, my wife had grown up in the Portland suburbs. This was a fantastic adventure for me to live downtown.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Vaccine database: Portland sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Portland: 1. 5253 SE 82nd Ave #27 (503) 477-8453; 2. 7901 SE Powell Blvd STE K (503) 384-2475; 3. 3131 SE Milwaukie Ave 503-234-3488; 4. 8145 SE 17th Ave (503) 382-2253; 5. 105 NW 13th Ave (503) 327-0233; 6. 345 SW Harrison St (503) 327-0234; 7. 9401 NE Cascades Pkwy (971) 230-1931; 8. 939 SW Morrison St (503) 290-5362; 9. 3031 SE Powell Blvd (503) 231-4756; 10. 4849 NE 138th Ave 503-257-3935; 11. 7555 SW Barbur Blvd (503) 452-3033; 12. 14700 SE Division St (503) 762-4436; 13. 6615 NE Glisan St (503) 797-6973; 14. 1111 NE 102nd Ave (503) 255-5494; 15. 3805 SE Hawthorne Blvd (503) 872-3333; 16. 7404 N Interstate Ave (503) 286-6784; 17. 6850 N Lombard St (503) 240-2733; 18. 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy (503) 203-4033; 19. 100 NW 20th Pl (503) 721-4133; 20. 3030 NE Weidler St (503) 280-1333; 21. 13 NW 23rd Pl (503) 226-6211; 22. 240 NW Lost Springs Terrace #36 (503) 596-3565; 23. 7525 SW Barnes Rd (503) 203-5951; 24. 5544 E Burnside St (503) 239-7710; 25. 622 SW Alder St 503-226-6791; 26. 4346 NE Cully Blvd 503-288-0836; 27. 11190 SW Barnes Rd 503-526-9121; 28. 514 NE 181st Ave 503-661-6991; 29. 16401 SE Division St 503-762-1491; 30. 600 NW 10th Ave 503-227-4835; 31. 6901 NE Sandy Blvd 503-280-1212; 32. 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd 503-771-8180; 33. 13485 NW Cornell Rd 503-350-2086; 34. 1100 NE Broadway 503-528-0506; 35. 8330 N Ivanhoe St 503-205-1600; 36. 1010 SW Jefferson St 503-205-1860; 37. 1303 NW Lovejoy St 503-205-6751; 38. 2800 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503-232-3930; 39. 8145 SW Barbur Blvd 503-452-6212; 40. 3527 SE 122nd Ave 503-760-6688; 41. 5920 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503-288-3272; 42. 5415 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy 503-246-2842; 43. 451 NE 181st Ave 503-667-9878; 44. 5850 NE Prescott St 503-284-7268; 45. 4816 NW Bethany Blvd 503-439-9014; 46. 9159 SE 82nd Ave 503-771-1386; 47. 13470 NW Cornell Rd 503-646-3438; 48. 9855 SW Capitol Hwy 503-245-4690; 49. 7070 NE Sandy Blvd 503-484-1328; 50. 17979 NE Glisan St 503-251-8995; 51. 940 SE Cesar Estrada Chavez Blvd 503-238-6053; 52. 3 NE 82nd Ave 503-408-0729; 53. 3909 SE Holgate Blvd 503-777-2893; 54. 4325 SE 82nd Ave 503-775-9603; 55. 2103 W Burnside St 503-295-6480; 56. 2829 N Lombard St 503-737-0317; 57. 6116 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503-282-0689; 58. 7280 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy 503-296-7454; 59. Mixed Use Building in Portland, OR, USA, 1620 NE Grand Ave 503-493-2715; 60. 12335 NE Glisan St 503-256-2932; 61. 5420 NE 33rd Ave 971-230-0153; 62. 4200 SE 82nd Ave 503-788-0200; 63. 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr 503-205-8844;
Spokane, WAPosted by
J.R. Heimbigner

Why Three Sisters Food To Go Is A Hidden Gem in Spokane

My favorite food to eat when I have a cold is Pho. Unfortunately, since moving to Spokane, we haven't been able to find a great Vietnamese restaurant until now. It was kind of funny actually. Prior to Covid, I was out of town and my wife came down with a cold. She started searching for a place that serves good Pho and couldn't find anything.
Spokane, WAPosted by
J.R. Heimbigner

Kid-Friendly Restaurants In Spokane According To Reviews

It can be hard to find a place to eat that works well with kids in any city. Yet, in the city of Spokane, Washington we can find ourselves at some really great places and some real busts. As a dad of three, I am always trying to figure out what the best places will be to take the family out to eat that is more than just McDonalds or Burger King.
Spokane County, WAPosted by
J.R. Heimbigner

Why You Might Want To Give Twigs On The South Hill A Second Chance

Maybe I jumped to conclusions after my last visit there, so, I gave it a second chance. A few weeks ago, I wrote an article giving Twigs on the South Hill a bad review. Since then, I have had a lot of feedback... But, I decided to give it a second chance. And I was presently surprised. There are a few things I learned from this new visit and that I think are important for people to know.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

The 12 best fish and chip spots in Portland

When the sun is shining and a cool breeze blows, there are few dishes more satisfying than a basket of fish and chips. The humble meal of fried fish and french fries can elicit images of the Oregon coast, an English pub or a family reunion. In Portland, there are about as many takes on the classic dish as there are ways to remember it.
Portland, ORColumbian

‘Top Chef’ Portland’s Sara Hauman on self-confidence, yogurt and the importance of little fish

PORTLAND — Sara Hauman didn’t set out to become “Top Chef’s” granola-crunching, yogurt-loving “weird girl from Portland.”. The 34-year-old, one of two chefs with local ties featured on the popular reality show’s first Portland season, says that yogurt just happened to be front-and-center in the “Top Chef” fridge whenever she needed dairy, which over the first sixepisodeswasoften. And, yes, in her day-to-day life, she does use yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or buttermilk, leaning on the ingredient to add some natural tang to a dish.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Open mic vigils in Portland will create ‘chain reaction of acknowledgment’ for those who have died

Just before the coronavirus pandemic threw most of the world into a series of lockdowns, Andre Middleton lost an uncle to an overdose. Though the death of his uncle was devastating, Middleton, the executive director of Friends of Noise, a youth arts nonprofit, said he was able to grieve his uncle in ways that helped process the loss -- he viewed the body and celebrated his uncle’s life.
Portland, ORInhabitat.com

Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery

New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Portland Filmmaker Fundraises for Mother of Color: “How can our ancestors help us in this moment?”

In Portland filmmaker Dawn Jones Redstone’s in-progress film Mother of Color, protagonist Noelia is a single mother trying to balance career ambitions with caring for her children in a society that doesn’t make things easy for working parents. In one scene, as she is faced with an impossible choice of going to an important job interview or making sure her kids are properly looked after, Noelia senses a metaphysical intervention.