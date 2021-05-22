Why I Love Stopping In Sisters Coffee In Sisters

Photo by Christiana Rivers on Unsplash

If you are driving from Portland, Oregon to Sunriver, Oregon or Bend you likely have stopped in Sisters, Oregon for gas. Next time, I would encourage you to stop at Sisters Coffee Company too. This is a staple for our drive anytime we head to Bend to see friends to Sunriver for a family vacation.

Now, a friend of mine introduced me to Sisters Coffee Company some time ago.

He had brought a bag of coffee for my wife and me to try and I absolutely loved it. The coffee was aromatic, excellent tasting, and it came in a neat bag. Most of all, it was local (when I lived in Oregon) and I love supporting locally-owned businesses.

Well, now that we have moved and don't go through the town near as much anymore we stop by whenever we get the chance. In fact, on our last trip to Sunriver, we stopped and sat out in their outdoor seating and took a little break before the last little stretch of driving.

It was present and the coffee was so good.

So, today, I thought I would encourage more people to stop by, grab a cup of coffee, a chocolate chip cookie, and take a break from driving to enjoy this wonderful shop and company.

The Details On Sisters Coffee Company

One of the most important things about checking out a new place is learning a little more before you stop in to get coffee. Below are some of the finer points about Sisters Coffee Company so you can step through the doors and feel like a local.

Their Story

This is a true all-American story of people trying something out and seeing it grow into something more, especially as a family business. Instead of retelling it myself, I think they tell it best from their website:

Founded in 1989 in a small wood cabin, Winfield and Joy started roasting in 5lb batches and were the first roasters to the Central Oregon area. The business quickly grew and they bought a larger roaster within 6 months. For the first 20 years, our business was predominantly wholesale, since the retail space in the cabin was only 250 square feet... Today, we are roasting over 300,000 pounds a year out of our 6,000 square foot flagship cafe and roastery in Sisters. In 2011, we opened our Pearl District cafe in Portland. The business is run by Winfield and Joy’s kids: Justin, Jared, and Jesse.

This only encourages my love for this business and for their coffee!

Locations

The main location or their "flagship store" is located off the main road in Sisters, Oregon. However, they have opened an additional spot in Portland, Oregon's Pearl District too! That said, the location in Sisters is amazing with their shop being full of merchandise and beautiful indoor and outdoor seating.

Hours

Now, I am only going to talk about the Sisters shop with regards to ours. They are open daily from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM and serve food until 3:00 PM. With these hours, no matter when you are driving through town, you will be able to stop in and get some great coffee.

Menu

What I love about their menu of coffee and food is that it is solid. They have some local favorites for coffee along with all the standard ways you will take your brew. But, their food is perfect to sit down at the shop or grab and go on your way to your vacation. So far, everything has tasted great that we have purchased there!

Coffee Subscription

The other thing that I like about this place is that they have a coffee subscription service too! This is fun since I live out of town it is great to be able to order coffee from them and have it shipped to me. I suggest this to anyone who loves their coffee and stops by while driving through.

Final Thoughts

Lovely coffee shop environment with great indoor and outdoor seating. Made the stop after a hike and found their latte to be top-notch. Hope to try their food which looked really good the next time I visit. - Yelp Reviewer

I love that I am not the only one who loves to stop by while traveling through Sisters, Oregon.

If you like good coffee, a great environment, and you are on your way to vacation, I want to encourage you to start your vacation right in Sisters, Oregon with the Sisters Coffee Company. Check them out next time you are in town, you won't regret it!