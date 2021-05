“Bizarre loopholes” in the UK’s ban on burning peatlands could risk embarrassing the government as it prepares for Cop26, a major climate conference being held in Glasgow in around six months’ time, campaigners have warned.Peatlands have been described as “superheroes of the natural world” for their ability to store vast amounts of carbon and support a diversity of wildlife. These water-logged environments cover just 10 per cent of the country’s surface but store around three billion tonnes of carbon.However, centuries of burning, overgrazing and over-draining have left the country’s peatlands in a poor state, causing them to release more CO2...