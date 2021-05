Christian Vieri has insisted "many players, just not Cristiano Ronaldo" will leave Juventus in the summer if the club miss out on qualifying for the Champions League. The Bianconeri are currently placed fifth on the Serie A table, and need to beat champions Inter at the Allianz Stadium tomorrow to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive. Several reports have claimed that Ronaldo will ask to leave Juventus if Andrea Pirlo's side miss out on Champions League qualification.