Kokomo High School is doubling down and betting on the Peckinpaugh name after former coach Bob Wonnell left the program for the Taylor school system. On May 3, the Kokomo school board approved John Peckinpaugh as the new boys’ basketball coach, and he will join his wife, girls’ basketball coach Haley Cook Peckinpaugh, in rebranding the culture of Kokomo basketball from the ground up. Peckinpaugh said he’s excited to get to work and always admired KHS and the North Central Conference.