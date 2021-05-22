newsbreak-logo
Surge testing for west London after Indian variant detected

By PA News
johnogroat-journal.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurge testing is being introduced to parts of west London after cases of the Indian coronavirus variant were detected. People living and working in specific areas of Harrow, Ealing, Hillingdon and Brent will be advised to take a PCR test even if they do not have symptoms. Local authorities will...

