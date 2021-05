“I was born to a French mother and a Palestinian father, and spent most of my childhood living between the two countries. We moved to Palestine fully for a few years when I was two years old. My father was born in Nazareth and all of his side of the family are Palestinian. They live in a Palestinian town with a majority Muslim population, but there are also Christians, Druze and people from other religions too. The town was in Palestine before it became Israel in 1948. My father’s family was always there, for many generations.”