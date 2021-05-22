Pimlico Results Friday May 21st, 2021
5th-$50,120, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.880, 49.740, 1:14.040, 00.000, 00.000, 1:38.390. Trainer: Claude McGaughey III. Winner: B M, 5, by Orb-Scampering. Scratched: Peace Out, Contained, Getting Lucky. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Hightailing126512-1½2-½2-12-hd1-nkF. Boyce6.203.603.202.10. Dare to Promise1201076-14-13-½3-22-½J. Rosado22.4010.4032.90. One for...www.midfloridanewspapers.com