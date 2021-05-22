Pimlico Results Friday May 21st, 2021

The PLAY: 1H Milwaukee Brewers -125 B Snell (LHP), B Woodruff (RHP) Must Start. Blake Snell is a really good pitcher but I think it's fair to say he hasn't been all that good so far this season. That's especially true away from Petco, as his road numbers are sort of mediocre and the Padres have lost all four of his road starts. Brandon Woodruff has been elite for Milwaukee. Opening two times through the order OPS is a spectacular .399, so he's simply dominating the opposition in the early innings. Considering the disparity on the pitching comparatives, this price is actually better than reasonable for the first five innings. The Padres have the better pen, so I don't really want this full game but I'm comfortable with the Brewers and Woodruff to win the F5 option.