Even as the economy is slowly opening up, online shopping will continue to be a main habit for a lot of people. Finding coupons and best deals is also a huge part of the online shopping experience but sometimes it’s not as easy to do so. If you’re using Microsoft’s Edge browser on your mobile device, you’ll now get a tool to help you with this. The Shopping feature is now available for the Canary version of the Edge app so you can automatically see the coupons available when you’re doing your shopping on a specific website.