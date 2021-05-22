Kay A. (Imel) Kimball

Kay A. Kimball, 77, of Galveston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from her earthly home here. She was born September 26, 1943 in Anderson, Indiana to Lee B. and Audra O. (Spall) Imel. She was a graduate of Madison Heights High School in Anderson. Kay married the love of her life, Douglas T. Kimball on June 12, 1965 in Anderson and he survives. Kay was a homemaker, a member of Home Economics in Galveston, and worked for several years at Living Water Book Store in Kokomo. She owned Kay’s Cleaning Service Inc. for over 35 years, retiring April 1, 2020. She was a member of the Heartland Apostolic Prayer Network, the Indiana Apostolic Prayer Network, the Reformation Prayer Network and numerous other local and national prayer groups. She was strongly led by the Spirit in her prayers and flagging and was certainly a mighty prayer warrior for her family and many friends. Kay loved to travel making15 trips to Israel to be in the intercessory team assigned to pray for the International Christian Embassy at Jerusalem’s annual Feast of Tabernacles celebration. She also enjoyed spending time at Winona Lake, gardening and and loved to eat out together with her family and friends.