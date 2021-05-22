newsbreak-logo
Computer Chip Shortage Brings Further Downtime At Ford, Others

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a day when Ford was celebrating the introduction of its important electric truck, the Lightning, Ford also announced depressing news as it announced downtime of its major lines due to the chip shortages. The computer chip shortage that has halted the production of essential vehicles to Ford, Stellantis, and...

www.torquenews.com
Carsrockproducts.com

New Ford F-150 Lightning Will Be All-Electric

March 10, 2021 – Ford’s smartest, most innovative truck yet will be all-electric and called F-150 Lightning. The all-new F-150 Lightning will be revealed May 19 at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn and livestreamed for millions to watch. The F-150 Lightning “brings stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-Series, America’s best-selling vehicle, combined with the power, payload and towing capability that is the hallmark of all Built Ford Tough trucks,” the company said. The reveal takes place at 9:30 p.m. EDT, May 19, from Ford World Headquarters and will be broadcast live with 30+ ways to watch across physical and digital destinations, including the Ford Facebook and YouTube channels, Twitter, key national publications as well as 18 impactful out-of-home locations such as Times Square in New York City and Las Vegas Boulevard.
Stocksfordauthority.com

Ford Stock Jumps 12.6 Percent During Week Of May 17th – May 21st, 2021

The value of Ford stock shot up 12.6 percent during the May 17th, 2021 – May 21st, 2021 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.33, which represents an increase of $1.49 per share, or 12.6 percent, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $11.84. Movements & Ranges. By comparison,...
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors Is Stockpiling Unfinished Vehicles Due To Microchip Shortage

As the ongoing global semiconductor shortage continues to drag down the auto industry, General Motors has adopted a “build-shy” strategy that keeps the production line moving, while parking unfinished units as they await the chips needed for completion. According to a recent report from Detroit Free Press, General Motors is...
Businessnoln.net

Ford to Build Two North American EV Battery Factories

May 21, 2021—Ford announced it will build two North american factories that will make batteries for roughly 600,000 EVs per year, the Detroit Free Press reported. The deal is a joint venture with battery maker SK Innovation of Korea. Production of the batteries is expected to start by the middle of the decade.
Economynoln.net

Chip Shortage Leads to More Plant Shutdowns

May 20, 2021—Stoppages at auto plants are continuing due to the chip shortage that's disrupting the industry. One of the latest comes from Ford, which announced that its Dearborn, Mich., and Kansas City plants will have temporarily shutdowns in late May and mid-June, reports Cnet Roadshow. That's among a group...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New All-Electric Van Beats VW And Tesla To The Punch

Canoo has just done something Tesla hasn't: the commencement of accepting pre-orders for its "Lifestyle Vehicle," aka an all-electric minibus. Heck, Canoo even beat Volkswagen to the party. The latter's reborn microbus, called the ID.Buzz in concept form, isn't due to premiere until 2022, the same year Canoo intends to launch its minibus. The Los Angeles-based startup has just announced pricing for its new "Lifestyle Vehicle," beginning at $34,750 for the Delivery version. Base and Premium models will cost more, but no higher than $49,950 - and that's all before tax incentives.
Buying Carsfoxlexington.com

Car shortage: These new and used models sold fastest in April

( ) – The latest iSeeCars analysis found that the fastest-selling new car during the month of April was the Chevrolet Corvette, for the fourth consecutive month, while full-size SUVs and hybrid vehicles were prevalent on the new vehicle list. The Tesla Model 3 is among the fastest-selling used cars, a list dominated by luxury and sporty vehicles. Additionally, three recently released models, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, and the Kia Carnival debuted on the fastest-selling new vehicle list.
CarsSan Diego Channel

Ford recalling 661,000 Explorers due to roof rail covers that may detach

DEARBORN, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 661,000 Explorers due to an issue where roof rail covers may become detached while driving and create hazards for others on the road. Ford issued the safety recall Monday, saying it affects select 2016-2019 Explorers. “Affected Explorer series vehicles...
BusinessCNET

Ford plots an all-EV lineup for the US

Until recently, Ford remained pretty darn quiet on its strategy surrounding electric vehicles. Clearly, it's only just begun, and the Blue Oval plots a totally electric future for its vehicle lineup in the US. In a Monday interview with Automotive News, Kumar Galhotra, President of the Americas, the executive made it clear the F-150 Lightning, E-Transit and Mustang Mach-E are just the start. "Easily," he said, Ford is approaching a time when it can declare it will only sell electric cars in the US. He added the company's "working toward it."
Detroit, MIwnmufm.org

As chip shortage goes on, cars are scarce and prices are up

DETROIT, MI (AP)-- Automakers are cutting production as they grapple with a global shortage of computer chips, and that's making dealers nervous. With sales at a brisk pace despite high prices, and inventories shrinking, many fear they'll run out of new vehicles to sell this summer. They're buying up used cars with hopes of selling them to make money until production returns to normal. But no one is sure when that's going to happen.
Carsfordauthority.com

Semiconductor Chip Shortage Also Affecting U.S. Auto Parts Suppliers

It’s no secret that the semiconductor chip shortage is wreaking havoc on automotive production, particularly for Ford, which is being forced to slash its Q2 output in half. Just last week the automaker removed over 70,000 vehicles from its production schedules, and there doesn’t appear to be a short-term solution for this ongoing problem. But it isn’t just automotive manufacturers feeling the pinch of the chip shortage – U.S. auto parts suppliers are being affected, too.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Dearborn Truck Plant Will Shut Down For Two Additional Weeks

In recent weeks, Ford has been forced to idle the majority of its North American and European plants amid the semiconductor chip shortage, including the Ford Dearborn Truck Plant. Now, Ford Authority has exclusively learned from a source familiar with Ford’s production plans that the Dearborn plant will shut down for two additional weeks – May 17th and May 24th.
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Electric Truck Startup Lordstown Slashes Production Guidance

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) sharply cut back its production outlook for its Endurance electric truck and said it needs to raise more capital. RIDE stock fell. The company posted a loss of 72 cents a share, worse than consensus for 25 cents and widening from a loss of 16 cents a share a year ago.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Patents Terrible Billboard Scanning Tech, Shows In-Car Ads

Many makes and models have the tech to read traffic signs, including speed limits, delivering useful information to the driver. However, a new Ford patent hints at the technology’s potential future use – advertising. Roads are lined with unattractive billboards many of us ignore on our daily commutes, but Ford’s new tech will make sure we don’t miss them anymore.