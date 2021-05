Inter fell to their third Serie A defeat of the season against Juventus following an eventful and controversial affair. For the first time since Opta started collecting such data in 2004/05, three penalties were awarded in a Serie A fixture between the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri. One of these was saved by Handanovic (although Ronaldo, who had taken the spot-kick, scored on the rebound) and the other two were converted by Lukaku and Cuadrado.