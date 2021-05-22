What to Know about Blood Pressure before It Becomes a Problem

Today is World Hypertension Day. This disease causes 50 thousand people to die every day in the world. Half of those over the age of 40 in our country also suffer from hypertension. The only diagnosis of this disease, which progresses without any symptoms for years and causes permanent damage to the heart and vascular system, brain, eyes and kidneys unless it is diagnosed and controlled, is the blood pressure watching over 140/90. For this reason, experts say that even if we have no complaints, we should measure our blood pressure at least once every 6 months. Is heart the cause of blood pressure? Are blood pressure medications addictive? Do blood pressure medications harm the kidneys? At what time of day should blood pressure medications be taken? The answers to your questions are in our news.