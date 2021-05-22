newsbreak-logo
Diseases & Treatments

What to Know about Blood Pressure before It Becomes a Problem

By Mat Lecompte
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to think about blood pressure from a one-dimensional standpoint. Sure, they influence heart health. But there are a lot more reasons why your doctor is so focused on those numbers. Your blood vessels are kind of like the pipes in your house. They feed blood to the whole...

FitnessPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

What to Eat to Lower High Blood Pressure Naturally, According to an RD

Did you know that nearly half of adults in the United States are living with high blood pressure and only one out of four has it under control?. We know that medication can help control their blood pressure–30 million Americans have a prescription for a blood pressure medication. Diet is also a tool that we can use to control our blood pressure. The question is, what should we eat and what should we limit?
What Is Considered Stroke-Level High Blood Pressure?

What Is Considered Stroke-Level High Blood Pressure?

A severe increase in blood pressure that can lead to a stroke is called a hypertensive crisis. Extremely high blood pressure can damage blood vessels and weaken arteries in the brain, increasing the risk of stroke. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is the leading cause of strokes in the U.S....
What to know and do before knee surgery

What to know and do before knee surgery

Preparing for knee replacement surgery may feel intimidating. Did you know that every year, more than half a million people have knee replacement surgery? Your doctor’s office will give you a booklet and more detailed information, but here are some things to know and do before your procedure. Overview of...
Diseases & TreatmentsWiscnews.com

Top tips for reducing heart attack and stroke risk

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My sister just turned 50. She went in for a standard cardiac checkup and learned she has high blood pressure and high cholesterol. The doctor told her that since our mom also had these issues, she must drastically change her diet, increase her exercise, and take medications to lessen her risk for a heart attack or stroke. I’m only 34 and have never had an issue, but I’m wondering if there are things I should be doing now to stay more heart-healthy.
8 ways to reach a healthy blood pressure

8 ways to reach a healthy blood pressure

(Family Features) To take care of your heart, it's important to know and track your blood pressure. Millions of Americans have high blood pressure, also called hypertension, but many don't realize it or aren't keeping it at a healthy level. For most adults, healthy blood pressure is 120/80 millimeters of...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Landmark study confirms that controlled blood pressure is key to prevent stroke, heart disease

Follow-up data from the landmark SPRINT study of the effect of high blood pressure on cardiovascular disease have confirmed that aggressive blood pressure management -- lowering systolic blood pressure to less than 120 mm Hg -- dramatically reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, and death from these diseases, as well as death from all causes, compared to lowering systolic blood pressure to less than 140 mm Hg. Systolic blood pressure (SBP) is the upper number in the blood pressure measurement, 140/90, for example.
What to Know About Heart Failure and COVID-19

What to Know About Heart Failure and COVID-19

People with certain underlying conditions have been found to be at a higher risk of getting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and heart failure is one of them. It's well known that heart failure puts someone at a higher risk of contracting and becoming severely ill with viral respiratory infections. Even as the prevalence of COVID-19 infections declines with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines, people with heart failure and other high risk conditions remain at an elevated risk for infection.
Diseases & Treatmentsraillynews.com

Questions That Blood Pressure Patients Are Wondering About

Today is World Hypertension Day. This disease causes 50 thousand people to die every day in the world. Half of those over the age of 40 in our country also suffer from hypertension. The only diagnosis of this disease, which progresses without any symptoms for years and causes permanent damage to the heart and vascular system, brain, eyes and kidneys unless it is diagnosed and controlled, is the blood pressure watching over 140/90. For this reason, experts say that even if we have no complaints, we should measure our blood pressure at least once every 6 months. Is heart the cause of blood pressure? Are blood pressure medications addictive? Do blood pressure medications harm the kidneys? At what time of day should blood pressure medications be taken? The answers to your questions are in our news.
What to know about adult acne

What to know about adult acne

People may associate acne with the teenage years, but it can also occur in adulthood. Hormonal changes, stress, and certain medications can all contribute to adult acne. However, there are many options available to help individuals treat and prevent this skin condition. This article explores what acne is, what causes...
May is High Blood Pressure Month

May is High Blood Pressure Month

What is your blood pressure? About 45% of American adults have high blood pressure but only 25% have it under control. High blood pressure, called hypertension in the medical field, is a measure of the force of your blood as it pushes against blood vessel walls. There are two numbers...
How to read a blood pressure monitors

How to read a blood pressure monitors

Your heart pumps blood to organs and tissues around your body. As this blood moves through your body, it creates pressure on the walls of arteries. This force, or pressure, of blood circulating through your body applied to the walls of your arteries, is known as blood pressure. Blood pressure...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
AHA News

Quickly finding – and treating – the cause of a stroke may prevent more

Identifying the cause of a stroke or mini-stroke within 48 hours could help pinpoint the treatment to help prevent additional strokes, new guidelines say. The recommendations from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, published Monday in the journal Stroke, are an update to guidelines issued in 2014. The AHA regularly releases science-based guidelines that give best practices for health care professionals to prevent and treat heart disease and stroke.
What to know about tyrosine in foods

What to know about tyrosine in foods

Tyrosine is an amino acid that the body makes from a different amino acid called phenylalanine. As the body can naturally produce tyrosine, it is a nonessential amino acid. Tyrosine may improve mood, cognition, or concentration. A deficiency in this amino acid may cause low blood pressure and a low body temperature.
Fat Around Your Heart Could Be Especially Deadly

Fat Around Your Heart Could Be Especially Deadly

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Too much fat around your heart could increase your risk of heart failure, especially if you're a woman, researchers warn. They looked at nearly 7,000 45- to 84-year-olds across the United States who had no evidence of heart disease on initial CT scans. Over more than 17 years of followup, nearly 400 developed heart failure.
Healthmamaroneckreview.com

Pressure Points – 5 things to know about blood pressure before it’s a problem

Blood pressure is more than just numbers your doctor writes on a chart. To explain it, Dr. Shawna Nesbitt, medical director of the Hypertension Clinic at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, talks about plumbing. Think of blood vessels as pipes in a house, she said. Those pipes feed blood to the whole body. If the pressure in them gets too high, it can.