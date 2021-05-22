newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army Generals Are Not Prepared for the Future

By Anthony Tingle
Defense One
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Army continues to build general officers who are not adequately prepared to succeed as technology advances. The Army has always done a terrible job at developing and deploying new technology, and though there may be many reasons for the Army's endless failures in innovation, the final responsibility lies with the generals. While it is popular to compare military generals with corporate Chief Executive Officers, these analogies lack empirical analysis. Compared to the top CEOs, Army generals are sorely undereducated in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

www.defenseone.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Esper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contractors#Stem Education#Science And Technology#Mathematics#Us Military#Defense And Military#Military Officers#Intelligence Officers#Harvard Business Review#Boston Consulting Group#The Future Army#Army Futures Command#Gomo#Pla#Congress#Dod#The Army#Army Generals#Military Generals#Afc Generals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Militaryfortgordonnews.com

Army senior leaders seek sustained, consistent funding in new budget

WASHINGTON — The Army requires consistent, predictable and sustained funding for readiness and modernization efforts to ensure overmatch against a near-peer competitor, the acting Army secretary said during a budget hearing May 5. “The Army has taken manageable risks to deliver the speed and capability needed to match our adversaries,...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Army leaders have agreed to cap troop size, top general says

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville has signaled for months that he would like to grow the force by as many as 70,000 additional soldiers, but that he expected he would have to make do with less. On Monday, the Army’s top general appeared to surrender, finally, to the idea that more limited defense spending levels are expected in President Joe Biden’s first Pentagon budget request.
MilitaryWAR HISTORY ONLINE

Bigger Than Me – Veteran Served Nearly 25 Years in U.S. Army, Deployed in Several Military Operations

Daniel Levasseur has affectionately earned the title of “Frenchie” from friends and associates in the veteran’s community in recognition of his family’s European heritage. Clever nicknames aside, Levasseur’s legacy includes an impressive career with the U.S. Army that has inspired him to continue his public service through organizations such as the American Legion.
Militarywarriormaven.com

Army Abrams Tank & Future Robot Tank Could Fight Together for Decades

Robots, Optionally-Manned Tanks, highly networked lightweight armored vehicles and armed reconnaissance ground drones are all capturing massive amounts of attention from Army futurists and weapons developers .. for understandable and appropriate reasons. Yet meanwhile, an interesting and often under-recognized fact is concurrently operating beneath the radar, the apparent reality that...
MilitaryUSNI News

Pentagon Report on P-8A Readiness for Anti-Submarine Warfare Mission

The following is the May 19, 2021 Department of Defense Inspector General investigation, Evaluation of the Readiness of the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon Aircraft to Meet the U.S. European Command’s Anti-Submarine Warfare Requirements. From the Report. The objective of this evaluation was to determine whether the readiness of the U.S....
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Navy SEALs to shift from counterterrorism to global threats

Ten years after they found and killed Osama bin Laden, U.S. Navy SEALs are undergoing a major transition to improve leadership and expand their commando capabilities to better battle threats from global powers like China and Russia. The new plan cuts the number of SEAL platoons by as much as...
MilitaryMilitary.com

As Tank Battalions Shut Down, Dozens of Marines Are Joining the Army

More than 450 Marines' careers have been affected by a forcewide redesign that launched last year as the Corps reorganizes to take on new threats, sending hundreds into new career fields, early retirement, or even Army tank units. Commandant Gen. David Berger issued his first annual update to the forcewide...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Army Punishes 15 Leaders, Including 2-Star General, Over Botched SHARP Program

The Army said Tuesday it had disciplined more than a dozen officer, enlisted and civilian leaders in the Illinois-based 416th Theater Engineer Command -- including a two-star general -- over its bungled implementation of a Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention program. Maj. Gen. Miyako Schanely, the former commander...