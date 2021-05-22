‘Completely naked’ Minnesota woman arrested for masturbating in someone else’s SUV
(The AEGIS Alliance) – A nude Minnesota woman was apprehended this past week after police discovered her pleasuring herself inside someone else’s truck. 35-year-old Jennifer Dorit Weber had been “completely nude” when an officer discovered her resting on the flooring of an unlocked gold Pontiac Sport Utility Vehicle “digitally penetrating” herself, a statement obtained by The Smoking Gun on Wednesday reveals.www.theaegisalliance.com