Minnesota State

‘Completely naked’ Minnesota woman arrested for masturbating in someone else’s SUV

By Kyle James Lee
theaegisalliance.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The AEGIS Alliance) – A nude Minnesota woman was apprehended this past week after police discovered her pleasuring herself inside someone else’s truck. 35-year-old Jennifer Dorit Weber had been “completely nude” when an officer discovered her resting on the flooring of an unlocked gold Pontiac Sport Utility Vehicle “digitally penetrating” herself, a statement obtained by The Smoking Gun on Wednesday reveals.

