Clues It's a Heart Attack and Not Something Else, Say Doctors

You probably assume you'd know if you were having a heart attack. You likely imagine you'd feel a sharp pain in your left arm or clutch your chest in agony, right? But in reality, not all heart attacks are like what you've seen in movies or on TV. In fact, some people may experience "silent" heart attacks, where their symptoms go unrecognized because they aren't in line with the dramatic way we tend to think heart attacks happen. And unfortunately, a new study has found that some of these silent heart attack symptoms are actually the most deadly. Read on to find out what heart attack symptoms may be more likely to result in fatalities, and for more you should know about this health risk, If You See This on Your Skin, Your Heart Attack Risk Is Higher, Study Says.