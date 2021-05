The final score doesn’t indicate how well the Raiders played. East Sac trailed 2-0 with 11:00 left in the match before Greene County was able to pull away and improve to 10-6 and dropping the Raiders to 0-13. The Rams scored just once in the 1st half against a defense that has been played well the last month. The 1-0 deficit gave the Raiders hope they would be able to break through and maybe catch a break. Greene County kept the pressure on and eventually broke through.