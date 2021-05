“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay has been hospitalized with multiple leg injuries. E! News reports the 57-year-old actress shared a photo of herself wearing a knee brace on one leg and a boot on the other foot: “#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” she wrote Wednesday. “It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately.” Hargitay said she won’t need surgery but it’s unclear how her injury might affect filming of the long-running TV show.