Steve Kerr Reacts To Warriors' Crushing Play-In Loss

It took a while, but Steve Kerr finally spoke a Warriors run into existence. "Well you guys laughed at me, I kept telling you over the last six weeks that we were gonna go on a run, so I had to get that in there Monte, sorry," Kerr quipped to a question from NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. "We could feel our team improving and coming together a couple months back, and we knew that the schedule started to shift and favor us, we had some really difficult stretches, like everybody does every year. But we just felt like if we could hang in there, that these last 20 games would be a chance for us to make a real push. I'm happy that I was right, we've gotten on a good run, playing at a high level and the guys are having a lot of fun, so it's good stuff."