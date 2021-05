Since it was first launched, the Nintendo Switch has sold over 78 million units worldwide. Not only did it appeal to longtime Nintendo fans, but it also catered to more ‘serious’ gamers because the selection of games is much wider. There are also some great remasters of hugely popular games like Skyrim, and the prospect of playing those old favourites on the move is an attractive one. Whatever kind of gamer you are, the Switch is a great console to add to your collection.