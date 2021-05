It’s here! The 2021 NFL Draft will kick off tonight on the shores of Lake Erie, with the city of Cleveland hosting the draft and all of the festivities surrounding it. Due to the fact that the draft isn’t as hot of a topic in Cleveland as it has been over the past few decades, many of us haven’t been paying attention to mock drafts as much, which is truly alright considering mock drafts are just guesses, even if they are knowledgable, at which direction a team might go in the draft. Considering the Browns have the No. 26 pick in the first round, predicting who they will select is even tougher than in years past because there are 25 picks before them. Considering the orange and brown are on the rise, they will use the draft to fill a few holes and add depth across the field, something that a successful team always does.