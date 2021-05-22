Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

"He's gone, man. Did you pay him already?" Check out the first teaser trailer for an indie film made in Maine titled Up Country, the latest feature from writer / filmmaker Lucas McNelly. Three friends hire a guide to take them on a fishing trip deep in the Northern Maine woods. But, when the Guide takes all their gear, they find themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere. The survival thriller is described as "a stark, haunting story about friends trying to survive in the Maine wilderness." Starring Kieran Roberts, Jonny Mars, and Tyler Peck. It was originally filmed in 2010 after a small Kickstarter campaign, and will finally debut on the festival circuit later this year. This is solid first look teaser, just enough to whet your appetite.