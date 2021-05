Entire India is in admiration of Virat Kohli’s skills in the field of cricket, but very few know that he can sing as well. We know, it’s quite shocking to hear but it’s true, a singing video of Virat went viral on social media which is currently trending. In the year 2017, at the time of their marriage ceremony, Virat singing for his love of life Anushka and their video is now available online and gets viral amongst their fans. Their fans are extremely excited after watching this singing video of their favourite cricketer and they also appreciated his talent.