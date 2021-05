At New Relic, we are on a mission to make the lives of every engineer easier. That’s why, back in mid-2020, we announced that we are taking an open sourced approach to instrumentation to make it easier to gather complete telemetry from software and systems. We open sourced several of our agents at the time and pledged to open source our New Relic Browser agent in 2021. Recently, we doubled-down on our open source commitment with the announcement that we are now a Platinum member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and Zain Asgar, GM of Pixie and New Relic Open Source, is joining the CNCF governing board.