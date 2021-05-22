Four Aggies set to begin NBA playoff runs this weekend

The Celtics announced that Robert Williams III would miss Celtics vs Bulls and at least one week as he consults a specialist to solve his turf toe that limited him in the win vs the Magic. It come just two weeks after his missed 7 games with as sore knee and could possibly end his regular season the same day that Boston’s loss to Chicago officially sent the Celts to the seven seed and play in tournament. Can the Celtics survive without Robert Williams? What does Brad Stevens have to do, and what do these late health ailments say about Rob’s reliability?