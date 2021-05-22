Four Aggies set to begin NBA playoff runs this weekend
The field is officially set for the NBA playoffs after the Memphis Grizzlies topped the Golden State Warriors on Friday night to grab the final spot in the Western Conference. Four Aggies have seen their teams punch their tickets to the playoffs, including Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso and Boston Celtics big-man Robert Williams, who both won their play-in games earlier this week. With playoff matchups set for each of the Aggies in the playoffs here is a look at who they will face and their season so far.247sports.com