For those who want to take camping to a new level, an adventure combining water recreation and camping is closer to home than you might think. Float Troy, the brainchild of the city of Troy, is a series of inflatable floating tents located on the Great Miami River and anchored at Treasure Island Park in Troy. Guests can sleep in an inflatable floating tent on the water, in close proximity to the hiking, biking and outdoor activities that Great Miami River Recreational Trail has to offer. Float Troy recently topped Cleveland.com’s list of 2021 Ohio travel destinations.